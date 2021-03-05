Lindy Jessie Cummings of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on March 4, 2021. He was 92 years old.
He was born on September 29, 1928, to the late James Thomas (Jimmy) Cummings and Bessie Lou Crews Cummings.
He grew up and lived in the Sardis Community/Blackjack Mountain area all his life, and there was nowhere he’d rather be than at his home. He married Margie Laney on December 4, 1948, and they lived in the old Sardis Schoolhouse until they built their home in the late 1950s on the land where the Sardis School was located.
He was brought up to work hard and he instilled that work ethic in his children and grandchildren. Wanting to provide well for his family, he took a job and worked briefly in the 1960s at a car manufacturing plant near Atlanta. However, it was night shift job and he couldn’t bear to be away from his family, so he left that job and returned home to farm and pursue his love of carpentry. He built or helped to build and remodel many homes in the area. His last job, from which he retired, was with D&P Services. He made a comment when he was well beyond 80 years old that “the worst thing about getting old is that I can’t work anymore.”
He was a 1945 graduate of Centralhatchee High School where one of his favorite activities was being a member of the basketball team.
His hobbies included farming and raising cattle, antiquing, restoring furniture, reading, and all types of puzzles. He loved basketball and baseball, and his greatest pastime was watching the Atlanta Braves. He had a sharp memory and was a great storyteller. He loved being surrounded by his family and friends and sharing stories of family history and events.
He was a member of Sardis Baptist Church. He made his calling and election sure and was baptized when he was 90 years old.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings—Sybil Cunningham, Catherine Huddleston, Rendal Cummings, and Jimmie Lou White. He is also predeceased by a granddaughter, Misty Leigh Cummings.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Margie Cummings, and his children, Garrett (Barbara) Cummings, Stacey (Julene) Cummings, and Vickie (Steve) McEwen, all of Bowdon. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Leigh Robinson, Michael (Kristi) Cummings, Amy (Bill) Montfort, Chris (Mandy) Cummings, Jennifer (Jerome) Johnston, Casey (Wes) Pollard, and Kelly McEwen; great-grandchildren, Lyndsey Robinson, Lance Cummings, Ellen (Jacob) Parson, Garrett Montfort, Sam Montfort, Judd Montfort, Carson Cummings, Connor Cummings, Colton Cummings, Julianna Johnston, Jake Johnston, Sadie (Drew) Young, Laney Pollard, and Tate Pollard; and great-great-grandchildren, Ava Parson and Ivey Parson.
Graveside funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Steve Dempsey, Bro. Darnell Teal, and Mr. Wes Pollard will officiate the services. Pallbearers will be Michael Cummings, Chris Cummings, Lance Cummings, Carson Cummings, Connor Cummings, Bill Montfort, and Jerome Johnston. Honorary pallbearers will be great-grandsons. Interment will follow the services. Prior to the graveside services, the family will receive friends in the church’s fellowship hall from 12:00 p.m. till the funeral hour.
For those attending the service, we kindly ask that you consider wearing a mask and continue to practice social distancing.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwterfuneralhome.com .
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.