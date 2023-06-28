Lindsey Smith

Mr. Lindsey Ervin Smith, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on June 28, 2023. He was 96.

Mr. Smith was born on April 28, 1927 in Bowdon to the late Joe and Eula Mae Smith. He worked for 33 years at Roop Wholesale until its closing and then retired as a clerk from Lamar Manufacturing. He was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps having served in the 5th Battalion and the 3rd Emergency Squadron. He was a member of Bowdon Baptist Church, Bowdon Lodge No. 206, and the American Legion Post 143. He enjoyed fishing and camping with his family and friends as well as gardening.

