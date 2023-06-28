Lindsey Smith

Mr. Lindsey Ervin Smith, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on June 28, 2023. He was 96.
Mr. Smith was born on April 28, 1927 in Bowdon to the late Joe and Eula Mae Smith. He worked for 33 years at Roop Wholesale until its closing and then retired as a clerk from Lamar Manufacturing. He was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps having served in the 5th Battalion and the 3rd Emergency Squadron. He was a member of Bowdon Baptist Church, Bowdon Lodge No. 206, and the American Legion Post 143. He enjoyed fishing and camping with his family and friends as well as gardening.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his wife, Era Maude Smith; and his siblings, Harold Smith and Wilma Stephens.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Gail Smith of Bowdon; his step-grandsons and their spouses, Jaime and Jennifer Meadows of Wedowee, Alabama and Jason and Mandy Meadows of Woodland, Alabama; his step-great grandchildren, Hank Meadows of Wedowee, Nedwin Meadows and Lyndee Meadows, both of Woodland, and Garrett Thomas who is currently serving in the military and stationed in Virginia. He is also survived by several brothers and sisters-in-law and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home. Rev. Justin Richards will officiate. Honorary Pallbearers will be members of Mr. Smith’s Sunday school class. Interment will follow in Bowdon City Cemetery.
Prior to the services on Saturday, the family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 till the funeral hour.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
