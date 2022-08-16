Linda Sue (Venable) Webb, 77, of Bowdon passed away on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.
She was born in Temple on Tuesday, July 17, 1945. Mrs. Webb was the daughter of the late, Cecil Venable and the late, Bernize (Ayers) Venable. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Webb is preceded in death by one son, Terry Webb; and by three brothers, Walter Venable, David Venable, and Sammy Venable.
Survivors include two sons and one daughter-in-law, Ronny and Phelisha Webb of Carrollton and Jerry Webb of Tallapoosa; her daughter and son-in-law, Lynn and Joey Hayes of Carrollton; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Kenneth Venable of Douglasville and Randy and Susan Venable of Kennesaw; her sister, Maxine Darnell of Florida; her grandchildren, Chris Hayes, Joshua Hayes, Cortney Webb, Chant Webb, Sky Duncan, Jessica Cheatwood and Brooklyn Webb; her great-grandchildren, Jace, Serenity, Rylan, Caden, Jayden, Abby, Trever and Zyler. Mrs. Webb is also survived by many nieces, nephews and a number of other relatives.
In accordance with Mrs. Webb’s wishes, she will be cremated. The family will conduct a graveside service at Center Point United Methodist Church Cemetery on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at 2 p.m. A reception will follow the graveside service at Mrs. Webb’s residence at 3:30 p.m.
Cremation Services are being provided by Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Temple.
