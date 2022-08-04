Mrs. Linda Mitchell, age 69, Carrollton, died on August 1, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday August6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 2930 GA-16, Carrollton, GA 30116, Dr. Vincent Dortch, Pastor/Eulogist. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday August 5, 2022 from 3-6 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 6-7 p.m. at the funeral home. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
