Linda McRae

Mrs. Linda Anna McRae, 73, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.
She was born on April 17, 1948, in Atlanta, Georgia, the daughter of the late Thomas Anderson Daugherty, Jr. and Jewell Rooks Daugherty.
Linda worked in accounting at Southwire for 22 years and then transitioned to the warehouse of The Times Georgian newspaper, where she spent over 13 years. She loved cooking, spending time in the outdoors, watching the Walking Dead and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Ricky McRae.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Christy & Rip Steele, Lee & Dee McRae, and Robbie McRae; and grandchildren, Jenni Steele, Blayne McRae, Matthew McRae, Kaylee Steele, Kenneth McRae, and Robert McRae.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Bro. Patrick Williamson officiating.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, her body will be cremated following the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her funeral expenses by clicking the “Donate Now” Button at the top of her obituary webpage.
