Linda Faye Berry McKinzie, 74, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Sunday, Oct. 24,
2021.
In accordance with Mrs. McKinzie’s wishes, she will be cremated.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Villa Rica on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.
Memorial service will be conducted on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so, may make donations: In Memory of Linda McKinzie to Scottish Rite Children’s Hospital, 1001 Johnson Ferry Road, Atlanta, GA 30342.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements. 770-459-3694
