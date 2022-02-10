Linda Maxwell

Linda Louise Wysner Maxwell, 75, of Lawrenceville, passed away on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.
Mrs. Maxwell was born in Bowdon, on Oct. 18, 1946, the daughter of the late Jerry Milton Wysner and Mary Louise Cole Wysner.
She was a retired bookkeeper for State Mutual Insurance Company and a member of New Beginnings Church of God.
Survivors include her husband, Douglas Maxwell; daughter and son-in-law, Lynn and Mark Moncrief; grandchildren, Cameron Moncrief and Cassidy (Jordan) Overby.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Kimberly Maxwell and a brother, Hollis Whitman.
According to her wishes her body was cremated.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at 3 p.m. at New Beginnings Church of God with Pastor Scott Crowe and the Rev. Danny Rhodes officiating.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
