Mrs. Linda ‘Lulu’ Diane (Baker) Johnson, age 69, of Carrollton passed away on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. She was born in Atlanta on Nov. 7, 1953. Mrs. Johnson was the daughter of the late, Wesley Baker and the late, Mary (Hunton) Baker. In addition to her parents, Linda is preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Roland Johnson.
Mrs. Johnson was a member of Redemption Christian Center in Villa Rica. She enjoyed visiting with her friends and when she was able, taking care of others in need. Linda loved her friends and family dearly and she will be deeply missed.
Survivors include her sister and brother-in-law, Shelba and Warren Paris of Carrollton; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Eddie and Karen Cochran of Villa Rica and Gary Cochran of Douglasville; her nieces and nephews, Shree(David) Jenkerson of Milledgeville, Shannon(Jessica) George of Bremen, and Michael(Hope) George of Villa Rica; her great nieces and great nephews, Makayla(Brandon) Bivins, Aden Jinks, Brooklyn Baxter George, Lillian George, Jace George, Cain George, Noah George, and Emma George; her great-great niece, Ila Bivins; special cousins, Mona, Chip, Sheila and a number of other relatives.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at 6 p.m.. from Redemption Christian Center in Villa Rica with Pastor Brandon Bivins officiating.
The family will receive friends at the Church on Wednesday, prior to the service, from 4 p.m. until the funeral hour.
In accordance with the family’s arrangements, Mrs. Johnson will be cremated following the funeral service.
An inurnment service will be held at Melrose Hills Memorial Park on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Brandon Bivins officiating.
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
