Linda “Lulu” Diane (Baker) Johnson

Mrs. Linda ‘Lulu’ Diane (Baker) Johnson, age 69, of Carrollton passed away on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. She was born in Atlanta on Nov. 7, 1953. Mrs. Johnson was the daughter of the late, Wesley Baker and the late, Mary (Hunton) Baker. In addition to her parents, Linda is preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Roland Johnson.

Mrs. Johnson was a member of Redemption Christian Center in Villa Rica. She enjoyed visiting with her friends and when she was able, taking care of others in need. Linda loved her friends and family dearly and she will be deeply missed.

