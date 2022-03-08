Linda Jane Lepard, 68, of Carrollton, passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at a local healthcare facility.
She was born in Carrollton, on May 19, 1953, daughter of the late Joseph Jefferson Henderson and Sally Kate Cantrell Henderson.
She worked at Burwell Corners and was a member of Five Points Baptist Church.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Winford Henderson, Jimmy Henderson, Bobby Henderson and Billy Henderson.
She is survived by her husband, Billy Edward Lepard of Carrollton; a son, Anthony Kevin Lepard (Jennifer) of Carrollton; sister, Janice Williams of Anniston, Alabama; brother, Danny Henderson (Dale) of Mt. Zion; and five grandchildren, Skylar Lepard, Kayley Lepard, Ethan Lepard, Avery Lepard and Ian Earnest.
Service was held on Monday, March 7, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Rev. Anthony Puckett and Rev. Ricky Caldwell officiating. Avery Lepard, Ethan Lepard, Levi Henderson, Robby Lepard, Logan Buchanan and Nathan Buchanan served as pallbearers. Interment followed in Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family received friends on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the funeral home from 5-7 p.m.
Share thoughts and memories at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
