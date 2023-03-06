Linda Kay Gibson, 69, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023. She was born on January 31, 1954. She is the daughter of the late Lloyd Valentino Rudolph Roper and the late Myrtle Ameson Meherg.

Ms. Gibson was known for her cooking, especially her biscuits and chicken. She was a very beloved woman.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Gibson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos