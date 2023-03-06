Linda Kay Gibson, 69, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023. She was born on January 31, 1954. She is the daughter of the late Lloyd Valentino Rudolph Roper and the late Myrtle Ameson Meherg.
Ms. Gibson was known for her cooking, especially her biscuits and chicken. She was a very beloved woman.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Chris Gibson.
Ms. Gibson is survived by her sons, Robbie Lashley and his wife, Tracy Lashley of Carrollton, Georgia, Scott Lashley of Carrollton, Georgia; sister, Debbie Pearson and her husband, Paul Pearson of Villa Rica, Georgia; brothers, Randy Roper of Fruithurst, Alabama, Lloyd “Tino” Roper, Jr. of Carrollton, Georgia; four grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
In accordance with her wishes, she was cremated.
Messages of condolence may be sent to www.jones-wynn.com Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
