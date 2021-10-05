Mrs. Linda Kay Chambers, age 76 of Villa Rica, Georgia passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021 at her residence.
Linda was born in Canton, Georgia on July 6, 1945, the daughter of the late Jake Lawson and Cecil Powers Lawson. She built a long rewarding career with the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice and upon her retirement Linda enjoyed painting and shopping with her family and friends. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Linda was a member of the First Baptist Church of Villa Rica, Georgia and attended the Sunshine Life Group Class.
She is survived by her husband, Edward Delone Chambers, children, Diana Adams (Douglas) Newnan, Georgia, Delinda Stephens (Jaime), Villa Rica, Georgia; fifteen grandchildren, three great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.
In accordance with her wishes, Linda will be cremated and a “Celebration of her Life” will be held at a later date.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
