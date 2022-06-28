Linda Janette Buchanan, 70 of Carrollton, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022.
She was born Nov. 4, 1951, in Atlanta, the daughter of the late James and Ruby Black.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Buchanan; and brothers, Billy Black, Calvin Black and Gene Black.
Linda is survived by her children, Allen and Robin Culbreth, Alice Parrish, and Jeff and Kaitlyn Buchanan; sisters, Marie Griffith and Shirley Mills; brother, Mike Black; grandchildren, Amanda Culbreth, Hillary Culbreth, Autumn Phillips, Sophia Buchanan, Tera Parrish, Kera Parrish, Cierra White and Christopher Culbreth; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 11 a.m. from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home with Minister Dane Deloach officiating.
Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens with the following gentleman serving as pallbearers: Michael Smith, Michael Barnette, Cody White, Todd Couglar, Korin Kinchen and Nick Thorpe.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, from 4-6 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
