Linda Hamilton

Linda J. Hamilton, 74, of Villa Rica, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton.
She was born on March 5, 1947, in Atlanta. She was the daughter of the late Dow Lee Hamilton and the late Blanche Griffin Hamilton.
She was an active member of Midway Church, and in Ruth and Jerry Waller’s life group. She loved to travel, eat, and be with her family.
She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Theresa Hamilton, of Villa Rica, nieces and nephews, Grady Hamilton, of Dallas, Mitchell Hamilton, of Villa Rica, Russell Hamilton, of Villa Rica, Dena Wilson, of Villa Rica, Alexandria Farmer, of Carrollton, and many great nieces and nephews.
The family received friends on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at J. Collins Funeral Home.
The funeral service was conducted on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Barry Thompson officiating.
Interment will follow in Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Douglasville with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Grady Hamilton, Russell Hamilton, Mitchell Hamilton, Matthew Wilson, Wesley Farmer and Andrew Hamilton.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers contributions be made to the Lifeline Ministries at Midway Church, 1 Midway Church Drive, Villa Rica, GA 30180.
