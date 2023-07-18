Mrs. Linda Faye (Elrod) Morris, age 60, of Temple passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023. She was born in Austell on August 23, 1962. Mrs. Morris was preceded in death by her husband, Stoney Gene Morris, by her daughter, Shailene LeAnne Morris, and by her mother, Margaret (Knott) Elrod.

Mrs. Morris was a member of Covenant Life Church in Bremen. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, daughter, and friend. Linda will be dearly missed.

Service information

Jul 19
Visitation
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
5:00PM-6:00PM
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service
421 Sage St.
Temple, GA 30179
Jul 19
Memorial Service
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
6:00PM
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home Chapel
421 Sage Street
Temple, GA 30179
