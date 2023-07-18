Mrs. Linda Faye (Elrod) Morris, age 60, of Temple passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023. She was born in Austell on August 23, 1962. Mrs. Morris was preceded in death by her husband, Stoney Gene Morris, by her daughter, Shailene LeAnne Morris, and by her mother, Margaret (Knott) Elrod.
Mrs. Morris was a member of Covenant Life Church in Bremen. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, daughter, and friend. Linda will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her two sons and their spouses, Shannon and Annie Thomason of Douglasville and Stoney Matthew and Baz Morris of Canton; her father and step-mother, Larry and Brenda Elrod of Temple; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Kenneth and Barbie Elrod of Villa Rica and Adam and Brittany Elrod of Yorkville; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Patricia and Bob Bearden of Villa Rica and Chris and Ron Roberts of Luthersville; two grandchildren, Conner Thomason, Stella Thomason, and a number of other relatives.
In accordance with Linda’s wishes, she will be cremated.
Memorial services will be conducted at the Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 6 p.m. with Pastor John Butler officiating.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, prior to the memorial service, from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
