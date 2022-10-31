Linda “Faye” Gunnells

Linda “Faye” Gunnells, age 73 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Sunday morning, October 30, 2022. She was born April 21, 1949, in Bowdon, Georgia, the daughter of the late Marion Wright and the late Mary Lee Cox Wright.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rayford William Gunnells; sisters: Alice Wright, Helen Sims, and Christine Adair; and brothers: Junior Wright, Roy Wright, and Gary Wright.

Service information

Nov 2
Visitation
Wednesday, November 2, 2022
12:00PM-2:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Nov 2
Funeral
Wednesday, November 2, 2022
2:00PM-3:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
