Linda “Faye” Gunnells, age 73 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Sunday morning, October 30, 2022. She was born April 21, 1949, in Bowdon, Georgia, the daughter of the late Marion Wright and the late Mary Lee Cox Wright.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rayford William Gunnells; sisters: Alice Wright, Helen Sims, and Christine Adair; and brothers: Junior Wright, Roy Wright, and Gary Wright.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her sons and daughter-in-law: Ken Gunnells and Kevin & Christy Gunnells, all of Carrollton, Georgia; brothers and sister-in-law: Cecil & Francoise Wright of Bowdon, Georgia, and Bill Wright of Ranburne, Alabama; four grandchildren: Seth, Alyssa, Nicholas, and Maddie Gunnells; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Pastor Mike Jiles and Mr. Scoot Rogers officiating. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Scotty Rogers, Scoot Rogers, Seth Gunnells, Greg Wright, Sammy Wright, and Nicholas Gunnells.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from noon until the time of service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
