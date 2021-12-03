Linda Durham

Linda D. Durham, 67, of Carrollton, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
She was born in Paulding County, Georgia, daughter of Maggie Tidwell Edwards and the late Billie Edwards Sr.
She worked as a packer for Kings Packaging for more than 14 years.
She enjoyed shopping, word search puzzles, was a great cook, but what she enjoyed most was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Ronald Rutledge; brother, Billy Edwards Jr.; granddaughter, Valerie Norton; grandsons, John Luke Durham, and Shane Paul Durham; and two infant grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Durham, of Carrollton; her children, Terry and Shelia Rutledge, of Heflin, Alabama, and Sabrina and Danny Norton, of Bremen, Georgia; stepchildren, Charles and Christy Durham, of Henagar, Alabama, Ronald Durham Jr., of Henagar, and Scott and Jennifer Durham, of Trenton, Georgia; sisters and brothers-in-law, Brenda and Randall Ploof, of Bremen, and Donna and Robert Watkins, of Palm Bay, Florida; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bobby and Dessie Edwards, of Draketown, and Richard and Penny Edwards, of Temple; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Bobbie and Charles Smith, of Carrollton; brother-in-law, Jimmy Durham, of McDonough, Georgia; 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be conducted on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the Rev. Corky Addison officiating.
Interment will follow in Draketown Baptist Church Cemetery with Christopher Rutledge, Brent Norton, Zander Rutledge, Chase Edwards, Jeff Durham, Robert Watkins and Charles Durham serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
