Linda Dooley

Linda Carolyn Dooley, 76, of Carrollton, passed away on Nov. 5, 2021.
She was born on Nov. 22, 1944, in Stephens County, Georgia, daughter of the late James Abraham “Abe” Keener and the late Janie Azilee Holmes Keener.
Linda was employed with Yancey Bros for more than five years where she worked in the business office performing administration duties.
She enjoyed gardening, listening to music, animals, and classic cars. She was also a great cook.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Winnie Mae Hitch; and two brothers, Guy Abraham Keener and Frank Sanders Keener.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Tony Hightower; sisters and brother-in-law, Nancy Isabell and Mike Smith, Lucky Judy Meeks, and Katherine Pearl Keener; and brother and sister-in-law, William Jessie Keener.
Memorial service will be conducted on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, her body has been cremated.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
