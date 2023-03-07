Linda Dean Pike Robinson, 77 of Waco, passed away at her daughter’s residence on March 5, 2023. She was born March 18, 1945 in Bremen, daughter of the late Boyd and Emma Viola Pike. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Savoy Robinson; sister, Darlene Pike; and brothers, Johnny Pike and Terry Pike.
Survivors include her children, Allen Robinson and Stacy Hughes of Tallapoosa; Linda Jean and Mike McKay and Sharron Jan Wallace, all of Alexander City, Alabama; brothers, Earl and Linda Pike and Ronnie and Linda Ann Pike, of Tallapoosa, Jerry and Ann Pike of Waco, Paul and Jada Pike and Mark and Annette Pike, all of Tallapoosa; grandchildren, Tuesdee Davis, Melissa Baskin, Katie Garmon, Wendy Wheeler, Mindy Arrington, Sadie Wallace and Heather Wallace; and ten great grandchildren.
