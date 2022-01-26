Linda Dabney

Linda Diane Dabney, 70, of Carrollton, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
She was born on May 25, 1951, in Port St. Joe, daughter of the Curtis Gwaltney and the late Doris Gay Gwaltney.
She worked in food service with Douglas County School System for more than 20 years.
She enjoyed listening to all types of music, especially on their vintage record player and showing off her dance moves from her younger years.
She was known as “Granny” to the fur babies, but officially became one in July 2021, when her granddaughter, Zoey, was born. She loved her family dearly and cherished every moment she spent with them, especially with her grandchild. Linda had such a fun-loving spirit and will be missed dearly.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, whom she married in 1970, Mr. William Benjamin Dabney.
Those she leaves behind to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Jolene (Jake) Hardy, and Tammy Richards (Rusty Ewer); sister, Olivia Giddiens; brother, Frank Gwaltney; one grandchild, Zoey; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
Funeral service will be conducted on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the Rev. Jimmy Bryan officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, from 5-8 p.m.
The family will be having a meal and fellowship in the Martin & Hightower Family Care Center, Jackie’s House located behind the funeral home at 108 Central High Road, Carrollton, following the funeral service.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, her body will be cremated.
Messages of condolences can
be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
