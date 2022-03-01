Linda Sue Carroll, 74, of Buchanan, gained her angel wings on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Haralson County on Feb. 15, 1948, daughter of the late Gordon Lee Lewis and Inez Partridge Lewis.
She was retired from King Packaging Company.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Barbara Sherbert, Ruby Harrell, Joyce Summerville, Bobby Lewis and Jimmy Lewis.
Survivors include her husband, Donny Carroll of Buchanan; daughters, Jamie Wynn (Heath) of Bremen, Tina Summerville (Brad) of Cedartown and Melinda Kimball (Scott) of Woodstock; sons, Donny Carroll of Douglasville, and Eddie Hammond of Cedartown; sister, Sara Mae Folsom of Bremen; 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Services will be conducted on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Pastor Jason Spray officiating. Josh Smith, Sammy Hobbs, Andy Jarrell, Heath Wynn, Scott Kimball and Rodney Truitt will serve as pallbearers. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Share thoughts and memories at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
