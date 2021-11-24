Linda Campbell, 74, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.
The family will receive friends at J. Collins Funeral Home on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at 11 a.m.
Interment will follow the service at Mozley Memorial Gardens.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
