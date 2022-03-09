Linda Camp

“Those who educate children well are more to be honored than they who produce them; for these only gave them life, those the art of living well.” — Aristotle
Linda Smith Camp passed from this life on Friday, March 4, 2022, after a short, but courageous battle with cancer.
Linda was born on Aug. 10, 1946, in Cuthbert, to the late David Taylor Smith and Grace Hinson Smith and grew up in Fort Gaines. She graduated from Clay County High School in 1964 where she was a very active member and president of the 4-H Club. Linda received a Bachelor of arts degree from Mercer University in 1968, majoring in mathematics with a minor in elementary education. She later received her Masters of education and education specialist degrees from the University of West Georgia.
For most of her career, Linda taught advanced and gifted math at Carrollton Junior High School. She was also the chairman of the math department, advisor of the National Junior Honor Society, developed and publicized the first honor roll for the school, organized the first Math Club, and was the coach of the MathCounts team for 17 years. Her MathCounts team won first place at the regional competition almost every year and the teams went on to participate in the state competition for many, many years. Linda was also named teacher of the year at CJHS during her time there.
During her retirement years, Linda was a faithful volunteer with the Carrollton Civic Woman’s Club and served as president from 2014-16. She also volunteered with the Open Hand’s Ministry and was recently named to the Advisory Board of Carroll County CASA.
Linda loved her church and was a faithful member and a teacher in the Covenant Sunday School Class at First United Methodist Church of Carrollton, Georgia. She was also a lifelong member of the Bell Choir and an active participant in the music program.
Linda is predeceased by her husband, Daniel Parks Camp, her parents, David Taylor Smith and Grace Hinson Smith; and her brother, David Taylor Smith Jr.
She is survived by her children, James (Jim) Taylor Camp (Arion) of Carrollton, Joseph Parks Camp (Shellie) of Tallahassee, Florida, and Cathleen Camp Crunk (Jason) of Franklin, Tennessee.
She was an adored “Gigi” to her 10 grandchildren, Emma Grace Camp (18), Jackson Tyler Camp (15), John Clay Bass (13), Samuel Deacon Camp (10), Liam Stuart Bass (11), Emily Claire Camp (15), Mary Hinson Crunk (13), Charlotte McCall Crunk (10), Thompson Daniel Crunk (9) and Lydia Davis Crunk (1 month).
Linda was a devoted wife, a caring mother and friend to all. We loved her and she loved us all.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Thursday, March 10, 2022, from 5-7 p.m.
Celebration of life service will be on Friday, March 11, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Carrollton First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Larry Patton and the Rev. Karen Kagiyama officiating.
Pallbearers will be Rob Johnson, Jim Kessler, David Mecklin, Warren Daubenspeck, David Smith and Dave Reynolds. Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the Covenant Sunday School Class, Carrollton Civic Women’s Club, and Open Hands Christian Ministry.
Interment will be in Carroll Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Open Hands United Christian Ministry, P.O. Box 1818, Carrollton, GA 30112 or online at www.ohucm.org.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
