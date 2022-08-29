Mrs. Linda Anne Terry Mashburn 79 of Villa Rica, passed away, Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
Survivors include husband, William L. “Bill” Mashburn of Villa Rica, son, Mike Beers of Carrollton, daughter, Patricia Parks of Athens, sister, Carol Terry of Florida, three grandchildren, Rio Parks, Connor Beers and Zachary Beers.
In keeping with Mrs. Mashburn’s wishes she will be cremated.
The family receive friends, Wednesday, August 31, 2022, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at J. Collins Funeral Home in Villa Rica.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
