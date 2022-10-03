Linda Ann Tatum, 78, of Carrollton, passed away on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.
She was born Sept. 7, 1944 in Atlanta, the daughter of the late Mr. John Lewis Davis and the late Mrs. Marion Francis Castile Davis
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Linda Ann Tatum, 78, of Carrollton, passed away on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.
She was born Sept. 7, 1944 in Atlanta, the daughter of the late Mr. John Lewis Davis and the late Mrs. Marion Francis Castile Davis
She enjoyed spending time with her family, listening to music, and dancing. She taught them how to be frugal and loved to sew and make clothes for her children. She worked as a substitute at Villa Rica High School in the late 80’s.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Charles Tatum; brother, Butch Davis; sisters, Peggy Wigley and Susan Thacker.
She was survived by her daughters, Laura McTyre of Carrollton, Pamela Fishburne of Carrollton, and Stacy McTyre of Carrollton; sons, Greg and Fran McTyre of Lithia Springs, and Matthew Tatum of Villa Rica; sister, Margaret Ray of Winston; brothers, Walter “Bill” Davis of Hiram, Charles “Jim” Davis of Puerto Rico; grandchildren; Lee, Courtney, Douglas, Chip, Bradley, Jessie and Timothy; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica, with Pastor Gary Bradley officiating. Interment will follow at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation services of Villa Rica in charge of arrangements, 770-459-3694.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.