Mrs. Lillian Francis Williams, age 89 of Muscadine, AL passed away peacefully at her home on July 27, 2022. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones.

Lillian was born November 28, 1932 to the late Mellie and Lawson Roberts. In addition to her parents Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, Noel Williams, sisters, Katie Hicks, Linda Payne, Elaine Miller, and Yvonne Payne, granddaughter, Wendy Hatchett, sons in law, Douglas Hatchett and Bodie Knight.

Service information

Jul 30
Celebration of Life
Saturday, July 30, 2022
2:00PM
Living Word Family Church
25930 Co Rd 49
Muscadine, AL 36269
