Mrs. Lillian Francis Williams, age 89 of Muscadine, AL passed away peacefully at her home on July 27, 2022. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones.
Lillian was born November 28, 1932 to the late Mellie and Lawson Roberts. In addition to her parents Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, Noel Williams, sisters, Katie Hicks, Linda Payne, Elaine Miller, and Yvonne Payne, granddaughter, Wendy Hatchett, sons in law, Douglas Hatchett and Bodie Knight.
Lillian is survived by her sister, Maylene (Byron) Ward; children, Jan (Roland) Holcome, Denise Hatchett, Brian Williams, and Renee Knight.
Grandchildren - Shay (Joe) Harris, Michael (Lisa) Harris, Stacey Coggins, Justin (Shannon) Hatchett, Jeremy Hatchett, Bradley Williams, Landon (Hope) Williams, Jessica (Larry) Goolsby, and Hannah Knight.
Great Grandchildren – Jacob Harris, Skylar Harris, Benji Burney, Logan Burney, Katie Burney, Billy Burney, Samantha Biggers, Gracie Williams, Katie Hatchett, Jared Hatchett, Wyatt Hatchett, Dylan (Haley) Williams, Ethan Williams, Isabella Goolsby, Magnus Goolsby, Baylee (Austin) Ingram, and Gracie Pesnell.
Great Great Grandchildren- Aubree Davis, Kindred Biggers, Stormii Wells, Blakely Burney, Khloe Burney, Isabelle Williams, Bryleigh Williams, Emmielue Ingram.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 30th at 1:00pm Central at Living Word Family Church in Muscadine, AL.
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, GA.
