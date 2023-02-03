Lillian Gilley Donaldson

Mrs. Lillian Gilley Donaldson, age 90, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 2, 2023. She was born on November 25, 1932, in Cedartown, Georgia, the daughter of the late Charlie and Josephine Gilley.

Mrs. Lillian was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. In her spare time, Lillian enjoyed gardening, sewing, and bird-watching. She was a member of Glenloch Baptist Church. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Service information

Feb 5
Visitation
Sunday, February 5, 2023
2:00PM-3:00PM
Glenloch Baptist Church
2807 Glenloch Rd,
Franklin, Ga 30217
Feb 5
Funeral
Sunday, February 5, 2023
3:00PM-4:00PM
Glenloch Baptist Church
2807 Glenloch Rd,
Franklin, Ga 30217
