Mrs. Lillian Gilley Donaldson, age 90, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 2, 2023. She was born on November 25, 1932, in Cedartown, Georgia, the daughter of the late Charlie and Josephine Gilley.
Mrs. Lillian was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. In her spare time, Lillian enjoyed gardening, sewing, and bird-watching. She was a member of Glenloch Baptist Church. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, she was welcomed into Heaven by her loving husband, John Chilton Donaldson; brothers, Leonard Gilley, Van Gilley, Howell Ayers, Lowell Ayers, Charlie Ayers, and Earl Gable; sisters, Sarah Rownes Truitt, Jewel Estes, Myrtle McGraw, Mary Ayers, Cortez McGraw, Lois Anderson, and Annie Ayers.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Phillip Donaldson, Lorrie & Steve Pryor, Yvonne & Hal Folds, Barry & Wanita Donaldson, Joan & Donny Buckner, and Leslie Donaldson; grandchildren, Kiley & John Mark Arp, Amber & Andrew Owensby, Tereasa & John Pate, Katrina & Brian Hursey, Paige & Josh Payton, Erica Wiggins, Hailey & Dayton Gregory, and Jacy & Levi Harrell; great-grandchildren, Addie Arp, Titus Arp, Owen Arp, Jack Owensby, Norah Owensby, Claire Owensby, Audrey Stallings, Olivia Pate, Neely Pate, Lillie Hursey, Lyla Hursey, Case Payton, Jesi Payton, and Luke Reeves; sister, Shirley Hopkins; and brother & sister-in-law, Leon & Margaret Donaldson.
Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. from Glenloch Baptist Church, with Rev. Andrew Owensby officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 2:00 p.m. until the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
