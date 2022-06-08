Lila Jan Payne, 68, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
She was born on Nov. 22, 1953. She is the daughter of the late Vernon McGuffin and the late Christine Phillips Bates McGuffin.
She was a very loving and kind person. She would do anything for anybody. She also could be a little bit feisty when she needed to be.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Linda Newton, and her uncle, Ralph Phillips.
She is survived by her sisters; Sheila Kesler, of Carrollton, Gail McGuffin Ritchie, of Erie, Pennsylvania; ex-husband and caregiver, David Payne, of Elmore, Alabama.
The family will receive friends on Friday, June 10, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel. The funeral will begin at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent to www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Inc., and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
