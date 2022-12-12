Originating in the mid-17th century, longcase clocks created by Christian Huygens — the first person to use a pendulum as a driving device in clocks — didn't become known as The Grandfather Clock until 1876. The name was adopted after the song “Grandfather’s Clock,” written by Henry Clay Work in the same year, became popular. Today, in 2022, Grandfather clocks are hard to come by and for those whose grandparents still own this popular antique piece of furniture, it is more than likely that it has stopped ticking and sits idly in the living room. But according to Roger Priest, owner of the West Georgia Clock Repair in Villa Rica, sometimes it is as simple as giving the clock a good cleaning and oiling its joints that will get this old-timey clock into working shape again.

Opening its doors in Villa Rica in 2020, the West Georgia Clock Repair shop began as somewhat of a hobby for Priest before he retired as a firefighter from the Cobb County Fire Department after 29 years of service.

