Originating in the mid-17th century, longcase clocks created by Christian Huygens — the first person to use a pendulum as a driving device in clocks — didn't become known as The Grandfather Clock until 1876. The name was adopted after the song “Grandfather’s Clock,” written by Henry Clay Work in the same year, became popular. Today, in 2022, Grandfather clocks are hard to come by and for those whose grandparents still own this popular antique piece of furniture, it is more than likely that it has stopped ticking and sits idly in the living room. But according to Roger Priest, owner of the West Georgia Clock Repair in Villa Rica, sometimes it is as simple as giving the clock a good cleaning and oiling its joints that will get this old-timey clock into working shape again.
Opening its doors in Villa Rica in 2020, the West Georgia Clock Repair shop began as somewhat of a hobby for Priest before he retired as a firefighter from the Cobb County Fire Department after 29 years of service.
“I started this mainly because I was looking for a part-time job and something to do after I retired,” Priest said. “A friend at the fire department told me he had a neighbor who had a clock shop and was looking for help. I basically started with them and stayed with them for 8 years in Marietta.”
The neighbor who helped Priest kickstart his career in clock repair eventually closed their shop and, according to Priest, they both agreed to work out of each of their homes, and Priest still would do things for them.
“I was doing my own thing, some, and I decided to start a real business instead of just working for them. But I kind of just fell into all of this,” Priest said. “I guess I would say it was a hobby, but I’ve been pretty dedicated to it. My retirement was on a Friday and on Monday, I was in the clock shop working. So, I didn’t really retire; I just changed jobs.”
After starting to repair clocks out of his home in Dallas, according to Priest, having people come to his house didn’t work out well. And that is when he decided to open his own shop in Hiram, and he moved to Villa Rica in 2020.
Instead of referring to himself as a clock expert, Priest says that he is “knowledgeable” as he learned about repairing clocks mostly on his own. He also says that he is a member of the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors (NAWCC) and has taken many classes that contributed to his clock knowledge.
“I’ve been to many classes up in Pennsylvania and Ohio at the NAWCC and the American Watch and Clock Institute, and I learned on my own a lot of it,” he said.
Although people are more than welcome to bring their old, antique wind up clocks like mantle and wall clocks, grandfather clocks, and battery quartz clocks into the shop for maintenance, Priest says the main thing he would like to concentrate on is doing house calls for grandfather clocks.
“On a house call for a grandfather clock, I will come in and set up a table and a chair to work on there. I remove the movement from the case. Then I clean it, oil it, and adjust it, and I will look for wear. You know sometimes, they are just so worn out or if there is damage or something, then a cleaning just won’t do it and then it will have to come back to the shop,” he said. “In general a good servicing of the clock will get it going again because a dirty clock won’t run. It causes friction and friction is what stops older clocks; the oil dries up and gets sticky.”
The main thing to getting those old grandfather clocks to run again is cleaning it and putting fresh oil in it.
“I have clocks that people say haven’t run in 20 years, and I get it going at their houses and they think that I’m a genius, but I'm really not,” Priest said.
House calls for West Georgia residents to have their grandfather clocks serviced starts at $225. Priest recommends that people get their clocks serviced every 3 years and he says never to spray W-D 40 on it. The best way to get on Priest’s maintenance list during the week is by calling and making an appointment with him. On Saturday’s, the shop is open from 10am to 4pm. He does not service watches.
