Liford Lamar Dunson, 80, of Franklin, Georgia, died on Sept.11, 2021.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church, 15619 US-27, Franklin, Georgia. Interment will follow in Almon Family Cemetery.
Viewing will be on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
