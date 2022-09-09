Jake Martin

The Jake Martin Memorial Fund from Tanner Foundation supports the purchase of additional ECMO machines for Tanner Medical Center/Carrollton. ECMO machines are needed for the treatment of acute COVID patients and open-heart surgery patients. Jake passed from COVID in September 2021. He was 19.

“Jake had one of the biggest smiles,” Susan Martin said, describing her son. “I would have loved to have seen the smile on his face when he got to heaven, because he could see how much love that was shown to him during that time. I'm sure that he probably thought ‘wow, that was all for me?’”

Family and friends from as far away as Africa were praying for Jake Martin when he was admitted to a Newnan hospital in early September last year. He had tested positive for COVID-19 and developed difficulty breathing.

