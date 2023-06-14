Stephanie Trumble

“He that takes medicine and neglects diet wastes the skills of the physician.” -Chinese proverb

On December 6, 2019, I purchased two round-trip tickets to San Francisco and booked a lovely AirBnB in Berkeley, California. I had visions of riding cable cars down hilly streets; watching the barking sea lions on Pier 35; eating clam chowder in sourdough bowls; and watching hippies in Haight-Ashbury. No trip could have ever lived up to the romanticized version I had built up in my mind, but I was sure going to give it a try.