”Let the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be acceptable in Your sight; O Lord my Strength and my Redeemer.” — Psalm 19:14
Would you change the way you live if you knew that every word and thought would be examined by God first? We should be like David and ask God to approve our words and thoughts as though they words offerings brought before the Lord.
As you begin each day determine that God’s love will guide what you say and how you think. The most expensive liquid in the world is a tear. It iss 1% water and 99% feelings. Think before you hurt someone.
What is strength? Strength is forgiving people that don’t even feel sorry for their action. Strength is putting a smile on your face when you want to cry a river. It is not hurting those who hurt you. Strength is forgiving others. Someday everything will make sense. So, for now, laugh at the confusion, smile through the tears and keep reminding yourself that everything happens for a reason. Sometimes your worst enemy is your own memory. LET IT GO!
When you feel like you’re losing everything, remember that trees lose their leaves every year and they still stand tall and wait for better days to come. Don’t forget that you’re human. It’s okay to have a meltdown. Just don’t unpack and live there. Cry it out and then refocus on where you are headed.
Hate has four letters so does love. Enemies has seven letters, so does friends. Lying has five letters, so does truth. Negative has eight letters, so does positive. Under has five letters, so does above. Cry has three letters, so does joy. Anger has five letters, so does happy. Right has five letters, so does wrong. Hurt has four letters, so does heal. It means life is like a double edged sword, so transform every negative side into an aura of positivity. We should choose the better side of life. Sometimes God will slow you down so that the evil ahead of you will pass before you get there. Your delay could mean your protection. He is a good God! It’s time to just be happy. Being angry, sad and overthinking isn’t worth it anymore. Just let things flow. BE POSITIVE! Enjoy life. BE BLESSED.
