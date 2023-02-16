The news from Turkey and Syria has been devastating. The pictures of collapsed high rise buildings in cities of rubble and death look like a war zone; only this time, the buckling earth has wrought the destruction. Human culpability for shoddy construction and ignored building codes has yet to be determined, but lawsuits have already been filed. Nothing can bring back the dead. Justice will be bittersweet.

News of yet another mass shooting at Michigan State University that left three students dead and five in critical condition confirms what we know but resist saying out loud. Life is fragile. Death comes without warning.

Trending Videos