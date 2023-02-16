The news from Turkey and Syria has been devastating. The pictures of collapsed high rise buildings in cities of rubble and death look like a war zone; only this time, the buckling earth has wrought the destruction. Human culpability for shoddy construction and ignored building codes has yet to be determined, but lawsuits have already been filed. Nothing can bring back the dead. Justice will be bittersweet.
News of yet another mass shooting at Michigan State University that left three students dead and five in critical condition confirms what we know but resist saying out loud. Life is fragile. Death comes without warning.
Last weekend, Americans engaged in the annual ritual of the Super Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles met each other on the gridiron, flags flying, jets roaring overhead (the first all-female fly-over), anthems ringing out, and fans cheering and chanting. This Super Bowl included some other firsts: two African-American quarterbacks vying for the win, twin brothers playing against each other, and the first pregnant half-time show performer. America loves a spectacle, and Sunday night did not disappoint. One small moment stood out for me. In the pre-game show, the camera panned to Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills player who suffered cardiac arrest after a tackle arrest last year. Yes, life is fragile, but life is also resilient. The Chiefs came from behind and won.
Last weekend, youth from our church learned firsthand about the fragility of life. About seventy youth went out into the community to meet their neighbors. On a weekend all about friends, food, and fun, these young people were learning about the hard side of life. They were out and about in our community listening to people in laundromats and parking lots. They met a family living under tarps and heard to their story of launching and losing a business, their home, and even their car. With a little help from their adult leaders, the youth purchased tents and sleeping bags, and brought some food. They found a way to help the family get their car out of impound and even connected the dad with a possible job as a mechanic. They witnessed the bigness of God working through their small lives to connect them with people who could teach them what it means to be blessed. Jesus tells us that the poor and the hungry are blessed. He says the Kingdom of God belongs to those who are poor. Our kids got to see firsthand how their neighbors who have so little can invite those who have so much into their lives. The blessing comes, not from those who have it all, but through the poor who share their lives with us.
We live with the fragility of life always before us. If we pay attention, we may see the blessing of connecting more intentionally with that fragility, whether it is with struggling neighbors, a friend going through cancer, a child being bullied, an older adult losing their memories, or even ourselves when the world weighs heavy on our souls. The fragility of life invites us to receive the blessing of God’s strength and healing. And when the world comes crashing down, God sends comfort and help in our time of need.
This month, we have a chance to help our neighbors. For the next two Saturdays, you can get a delicious, all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast provided by the Golden K Kiwanis Club and Southwire. Just stop by the Carroll County Ag Center from 7:30 am – 11:30 am. Proceeds benefit programs with children in Carroll County. Then on Sunday, February 26, from 11:00 am
– 2:30 pm, Empty Bowls is back live and in person at the Ag Center. Tickets for $15 can be purchased at the Carrollton Center for the Arts or at the door. All proceeds support the Carroll County Soup Kitchen. Life is fragile, but together in community, we can make it more resilient.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.