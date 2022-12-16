Mrs. Lidia Lopez age 78, from Honduras passed away on December 12, 2022. Her viewing and services will be conducted Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Walker Funeral Home Chapel Carrollton from 4-7 p.m. Arrangements Entrusted To Walker Funeral Home 709 Alabama Street Carrollton.

To plant a tree in memory of Lidia Lopez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

