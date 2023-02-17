Libby Hall 150th Goal

Carrollton High School senior lacrosse standout Libby Hall recorded her 150th career goal on Thursday as the Lady Trojans defeated McEachern, 14-4.

 Special to the Times-Georgian

The Lady Trojans lacrosse team secured a big 14-4 win over area foe McEachern on the brand new turf at Grisham Stadium on Thursday. In the win, Libby Hall recorded her 150th goal and now moves into second all-time with goals scored.

After falling to four-time region champion Hillgrove 11-7 last Thursday, the Lady Trojans responded exactly like Coach Becky Benefield wanted her team to do.

