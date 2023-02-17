The Lady Trojans lacrosse team secured a big 14-4 win over area foe McEachern on the brand new turf at Grisham Stadium on Thursday. In the win, Libby Hall recorded her 150th goal and now moves into second all-time with goals scored.
After falling to four-time region champion Hillgrove 11-7 last Thursday, the Lady Trojans responded exactly like Coach Becky Benefield wanted her team to do.
“I am proud of how we competed tonight and were able to pull out an area win,” Benefield stated. “We were the first team to use the brand new turf, which was super exciting for our girls. Goalie Olivia Mason had a great game in goal, saving 87% of the shots taken, and of course, a huge milestone was accomplished in the game by Libby Hall scoring her 150th career. All in all, it was a great night for the program.”
The Lady Trojans will now head to Savannah to compete in the Richmond Hill Round Robin Feb. 17-18. They will also get to stay the night and bond as a team before the winter break begins Monday. They will face off against undefeated Greenbriar and host team Richmond Hill on Saturday.
