Mr. Lewis W. Earnest, Jr. age 78, of Carrollton, passed away June 29, 2023, at his residence. He was born on February 6, 1945, in Bremen, the son of the late Lewis W. Earnest, Sr. and Mary Leslie Williams Earnest. He was the retired owner of Earnest Fasteners where he sold hardware at Collinsville Trade Days and Mountain Top Flea Market in Collinsville and Attalla, Alabama for more than 30 years. He was also a retired owner/operator of a trucking company and cattle farm in Mt. Zion, Georgia. He was a Vietnam Veteran of the United States Army and a Purple Heart Recipient.
Survivors include his wife, Geraldine Wingo Earnest; a son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Jennifer Earnest of Carrollton; two grandchildren, Taylor Elizabeth Earnest and Michael Walter Earnest, Jr. both of Carrollton; and several cousins.
The family received friends Sunday, July 2, 2023, from 4:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Hightower Funeral Home in Bremen.
Services will be conducted Monday, July 3, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. from the Chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with the Rev. Chester Pesnell, Rev. Anthony Puckett, and Rev. Shane Leggett officiating. Lee Carroll, Levi Henderson, Keith Pike, Dan Henderson, Danny Henderson, Donald Nixon and Terry McBrayer will serve as pallbearers. Interment will follow in Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors provided by the Carroll County American Legion Post No. 143 and Haralson County Veterans Association.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Haralson County Veterans Museum or the American Legion Post No. 143.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
