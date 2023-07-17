Mr. Lewis W. Earnest, Jr. age 78, of Carrollton, passed away June 29, 2023, at his residence. He was born on February 6, 1945, in Bremen, the son of the late Lewis W. Earnest, Sr. and Mary Leslie Williams Earnest. He was the retired owner of Earnest Fasteners where he sold hardware at Collinsville Trade Days and Mountain Top Flea Market in Collinsville and Attalla, Alabama for more than 30 years. He was also a retired owner/operator of a trucking company and cattle farm in Mt. Zion, Georgia. He was a Vietnam Veteran of the United States Army and a Purple Heart Recipient.

Survivors include his wife, Geraldine Wingo Earnest; a son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Jennifer Earnest of Carrollton; two grandchildren, Taylor Elizabeth Earnest and Michael Walter Earnest, Jr. both of Carrollton; and several cousins.