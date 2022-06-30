There has been a whole lot of excitement brewing around Carrollton’s upcoming freshman quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis, from a stack of Division-I offers, to being ranked at the top of several 2026 Georgia recruiting lists.
To add to the excitement, Carrollton’s coaching staff has cemented Lewis into the starting quarterback role for the upcoming season.
Answering questions for this year’s Times-Georgian football preview, King said, “Julian Lewis has earned the starting job at quarterback after a great off season. He’s grown physically and mentally and has earned the right to start at quarterback.”
“We evaluated everything in spring practice —charted his completions in every competitive session, graded his accuracy on every throw, and threw a lot at him mentally — and he performed extremely well for an eighth grader at that time.”
“We decided to name him the starter after his spring practice evaluation.”
When asked what makes Lewis so special, King said, “He has a lot of arm talent. Quick release and strong arm.” Along with his arm talent, he also says that Lewis is “athletic enough to keep plays alive.”
“Above all of that, the accuracy and anticipation that he has at his age are elite,” King said.
Lewis has been garnering nation-wide attention, and he already has more than 15 NCAA Division-I college offers before taking an official snap of high school football.
Lewis’ first Division-I offers came in mid-September of 2021 by the likes of Florida, Penn State and Georgia Tech. Ole Miss and Morgan State were the next to offer Lewis in mid-November of last year.
In the months of February and March of 2022, Lewis received a couple more D-I offers from two recent College Football Playoff teams in Michigan and Georgia. Then, in April and May, Lewis received three more D-I offers by Oregon, Troy, Kentucky and Florida State.
June has been a busy month for Lewis as the offers continue to come in for the young star. Throughout the month of June, Lewis has earned offers from Coastal Carolina, Liberty, James Madison, as well as bigger schools such as Alabama, Texas, Auburn and most recently, Tennessee.
Despite only being a freshman, Lewis already has the physical frame to be successful at the high school level as a starter, as he currently measures in at 6’1” and 175 pounds.
Recently, Lewis was ranked as the No. 1 player in the class of 2026 in the entire state of Georgia by Born to Compete. He was also ranked 25th on ESPN’s high school recruit rankings, regardless of class, back in May.
In a report for Prep Redzone, Matt DeBary wrote, “Don’t let his age fool you, the incoming freshman at Carrollton has all the tools to be a 5-star quarterback and one of the nation’s best in the 2026 class.”
“He’s dominated in middle school and has been a name on the recruiting scene for a while now. He’ll only be a freshman this fall, but Lewis already has the size and arm talent to have an excellent season in his first year.”
“He’ll be playing for one of the top programs in the state and his future could not look brighter,” wrote DeBary.
Lewis also has the benefit of working with some of the nation’s best coaching staff, especially when it comes to quarterback training. King alone has worked with likes of Trevor Lawrence as well as many other talented QBs.
When asked who Lewis reminds him of, though, King did not make a comparison, simply saying, “He reminds me of Julian.”
