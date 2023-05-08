Lewis “Steve” Steven Threadgill, age 71 of Wedowee, Ala, formerly of Bremen, Ga, passed away on May 6, 2023 at Tanner Hospice, Carrollton, Ga.
He was born on September 22, 1951 in Carrollton, Ga to the late Lewis and Mildred (Geurin) Threadgill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Lewis “Steve” Steven Threadgill, age 71 of Wedowee, Ala, formerly of Bremen, Ga, passed away on May 6, 2023 at Tanner Hospice, Carrollton, Ga.
He was born on September 22, 1951 in Carrollton, Ga to the late Lewis and Mildred (Geurin) Threadgill.
Steve was retired from Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, Plantation Pipeline Company, where he was an electrician for over thirty-years. Steve was a member of Bremen First United Methodist Church and served his country in the Army National Guard. He loved family, friends, fishing, traveling, and gardening. His greatest joy came from being a father and grandfather (Papa).
Survivors include his daughter Melissa Threadgill of Houston, Texas; his son, Mathew Threadgill of Columbus, Neb.; Grandson, John Beatenbo of Cedar Bluff, Ala; sisters, Gene and Jane Bruce of Southbend, Ind., and Ann Threadgill-Cross of Calhoun, Ga; brother, Robbie and Pam Threadgill of Carrollton, Ga; and many nieces and nephews and a special friend, Karyn Hudson.
Visitation for Mr. Lewis Steven Threadgill will be from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Hightower Funeral Home, Tuesday, May 9, 2023 with a Memorial Service to follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. David Blackwood Officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or Myaothenia Gravis Foundation of America.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.