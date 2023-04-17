Lewis Ralph Norton, 93, of Bowdon, Ga, passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023. He was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 70 years, Berniece Brown Norton.

He is survived by his three loving daughters and their husbands, Debbie and Chris Pyles, Paula and Hollis Hall, and Pam and Wayne Ward; and his sister, Evelyn N. Kirby.

