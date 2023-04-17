Lewis Ralph Norton, 93, of Bowdon, Ga, passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023. He was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 70 years, Berniece Brown Norton.
He is survived by his three loving daughters and their husbands, Debbie and Chris Pyles, Paula and Hollis Hall, and Pam and Wayne Ward; and his sister, Evelyn N. Kirby.
The family will greet friends on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 from 11 a.m. till 2 p.m. at Rainwater Funeral Home. Following the visitation, funeral services will be held in the Chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home at 2 p.m. Interment will be held in Bowdon City Cemetery.
A complete obituary will be published when it is available.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
