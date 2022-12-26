Recruit Georgia has released their All-State teams for the 2022 season, and three Carrollton Trojans were listed atop the class 7A offense.
Freshman quarterback Julian Lewis was chosen as the one-and-only quarterback on the 7A offense, besides honorable mentions, after finishing the season as the top statistical passer in the classification with 4,118 passing yards and 48 touchdowns.
Bryce Hicks, a junior, was chosen as an all-purpose back for the 7A offense. Pure running backs Khyair Spain out of Parkview and Justice Haynes from Buford were also chosen for the offense, but Hicks was the only all-purpose back selected.
Hicks was also in the running for Georgia 7A Player of the Year, and as of Monday, he led the contest with 71.99% of the votes, so far beating out Caleb Downs from Mill Creek and Justice Haynes out of Buford.
Caleb Odom, also a junior, was the first wide receiver listed on the 7A All-State team, along with Cayden Lee from Kennesaw Mountain, Makhail Wood from Mill Creek, and Mike Matthews out of Parkview.
There were also five different Carrollton Trojans who made the Recruit Georgia All-State team as honorable mentions.
This included senior wide receiver Takare Lipscomb, who recently signed his letter of intent to Arkansas State, as well as junior tight end Jordan White, junior cornerback Kelvin Hill, senior offensive lineman Jaylin Walton, and junior linebacker Montreze Smith.
In total, eight Carrollton Trojans appeared on the All-State list, and six out of these eight still have at least one year left in high school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.