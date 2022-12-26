Hicks All State

Bryce Hicks was named to the Recruit Georgia 7A All-State team as an all-purpose back. As of Monday, he also leads the vote for 7A Player of the Year.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

Recruit Georgia has released their All-State teams for the 2022 season, and three Carrollton Trojans were listed atop the class 7A offense.

Freshman quarterback Julian Lewis was chosen as the one-and-only quarterback on the 7A offense, besides honorable mentions, after finishing the season as the top statistical passer in the classification with 4,118 passing yards and 48 touchdowns.

