Mr, Lewis Glenn age 92 passed away October 2, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Walker funeral home and Chapel Carrollton Georgia. Interment will follow in Westside Memory Garden Carrollton Georgia. His viewing will be Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Walker Funeral Home Chapel from 3-7 p.m. For the safety of the family and others everyone attending the funeral service and the viewing must wear a mask. Walker funeral home 709 Alabama St. Carrollton Georgia has charge of arrangements

