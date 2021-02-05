Rev. Lewis Douglas Clark, 77, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Feb. 1, 2021.
Celebration of life services will be held on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church Carrollton at 563 Old Bremen Road in Carrollton, Rev. C. L. Thomas, Eulogist; Rev. Dr. Vincent Dortch, Presiding. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing will be on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Piney Grove Baptist Church, 79 Piney Grove Road in Carrollton, Rev. C. L. Thomas, Pastor. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.
Lewis was born on July 19, 1943, in Stone Mountain, Georgia to the late Oral “Scoe” L. Elder and Essie Clark Thomas.
Lewis accepted Christ at an early age and began his service to the Lord as a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Stone Mountain, Georgia, under the leadership of the late Rev. J. S. Stafford.
Lewis was a 1962 graduate of Hamilton High School. During high school, he was a student hallway patrolman ensuring no one skipped class. He fulfilled this duty proudly. In addition to this, he also sang in the Hamilton High School Glee Club as a first tenor. Because of his love for singing, he later founded, organized and directed The Angelic Choir of Stone Mountain. The Angelic of Stone Mountain was featured on a Gospel show in the early 1970’s.
Lewis loved playing baseball. He was an All-Star second baseman in high school and later played semi-pro with the Stone Mountain Pirates as a second baseman.
In 1977, he accepted the divine call into ministry and was licensed as a minister of the Gospel under the leadership of the late Rev. D. L. Edwards, where he served faithfully. He would later serve as pastor of Damascus Baptist Church, Emerson, Georgia; Westside Baptist Church, Carrollton, and Cedar Springs Baptist Church, Cedartown, Georgia.
On March 10, 1999, Pastor Lewis Clark started a new chapter in his life. In his own words, he met “the queen of my life” Miss Elizabeth Jo Reese. This relationship grew stronger and stronger, so rather than burn, he decided to make this union one. He asked for her hand in marriage and she accepted. The following year on Dec. 16, 2000, the both of them said, “I do.” This union also brought him an additional family.
Lewis loved life and his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in by his son, Derrick Clark; grandson, Brandon Clark; sister, Evelyn Elder Baily; brothers, Alfred Clark, and Eugene Elder; brothers-in-law, James Rivers, and Burney Bailey.
Rev. Lewis Douglas Clark leaves a lifetime of memories to be cherished with his devoted and faithful wife of 20 years, Mrs. Elizabeth Jo Clark; five daughters, Bridgette Clark, of Stone Mountain, Andreana (Mark) Broughton,of Snellville, Georgia, Gloria (Charles) Walker and Nicole ( Jeffery) Heath, both of Carrollton, and Sonja Terry, of Los Angeles, California; two sons, Roland Clark, of Stone Mountain, and Ronald ( Cynthia) Clark, of Fairfield, California; 14 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Minnie Joe Rivers, Gloria Matthews, Beverly (Herbert) Lewis, Linda Elder ( Teddy) Davis; five brothers, James “Gilbert” ( Sharon) Thomas, Kenneth Maddox, Oscar ( Katherine) Maddox, Oral L. ( Leslie) Elder, Jr. and Norris Elder; six sisters-in-law Helen Clark, Cynthia Elder, Tommie (Danny) Conley, Gloria Sutton, Mary Hardwick and Katherine Edwards; one brother-in-law Doc (Chasity) Thomas; a loving aunt, Betty Clark; one very special niece, Melissa Jones; special cousins, Jerome and Patricia “Huck” Clark; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many dear friends.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
