Lewis announces commitment to USC

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

Carrollton High School quarterback Julian Lewis, recently ranked the top overall college football prospect in the class of 2026, announced on Tuesday his commitment to the University of Southern California.

With the commitment, Lewis will be able to keep his home town mascot as well as maintain the leadership of a proven quarterback-developing coach, going from the Carrollton Trojans under head coach Joey King to the USC Trojans under head coach Lincoln Riley.