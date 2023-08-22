Lewis announces commitment to USC

Carrollton High School quarterback Julian Lewis, recently ranked the top overall college football prospect in the class of 2026, announced on Tuesday his commitment to the University of Southern California.
With the commitment, Lewis will be able to keep his home town mascot as well as maintain the leadership of a proven quarterback-developing coach, going from the Carrollton Trojans under head coach Joey King to the USC Trojans under head coach Lincoln Riley.
“I think USC is a great fit for Julian,” Carrollton head coach Joey King said. “Coach Riley has a great grasp on QB development and his offenses have always showcased their skill set. I think Julian will thrive under his leadership.”
Lewis has said for some time now that he was seeking to commit to a school early in his high school career to slow down some of the recruitment attention.
“It got a little hectic at one point,” Lewis said earlier in the year on his recruitment, “and that’s why I narrowed my list down, just because I’m not really a big fan of the whole recruitment process. I’ve made it known that I just want to lock down.”
Lewis dropped his top eight schools a little over a month ago, listing USC as well as Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, LSU, Ohio State, Florida State and Texas A&M.
Last fall, Lewis led the Carrollton offense by passing for 4,118 yards and 48 touchdowns on the way to a runner-up finish in the 7A state championship. Earlier this year, sophomore was ranked by ESPN as the top prospect regardless of class, and
