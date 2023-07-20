Levy wins 16U Fargo National Wrestling Championship

Carrollton Trojan Jacob Levy is pictured with his long-time USA Wrestling coach Brooks Climmons after securing a 16U national title.

 Special to the Times-Georgian

FARGO, N.D. — Carrollton High School wrestler Jacob Jevy added yet another accomplishment to his pedigree on Wednesday, closing out a 16 and under national championship in the highest weight class at the Fargo US Marine Corps Nationals.

The win makes Levy just the ninth 16U Fargo National Champion from Georgia in the event's history. It took Levy all the way to Fargo, North Dakota, where he cruised though the 16U 285-pound weight category bracket to the championship match.