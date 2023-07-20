Levy wins 16U Fargo National Wrestling Championship

FARGO, N.D. — Carrollton High School wrestler Jacob Jevy added yet another accomplishment to his pedigree on Wednesday, closing out a 16 and under national championship in the highest weight class at the Fargo US Marine Corps Nationals.
The win makes Levy just the ninth 16U Fargo National Champion from Georgia in the event's history. It took Levy all the way to Fargo, North Dakota, where he cruised though the 16U 285-pound weight category bracket to the championship match.
Levy's USA Wrestling coach Brooks Climmons says the win was just an extension of a phrase they commonly use in training.
"One of our main phrases to say is ‘Finish the Drill’ and Jacob Levy definitely did that," Climmons said.
The coach began working with Levy in wrestling at a young age, back before Levy's sixth grade year.
"I am very proud of the growth he has shown over the years and the sky is the limit for him," Climmons said.
On his way to the championship, Levy did not allow any opponent to score a point through all of the preliminary rounds with four different wins by superiority (wrestling's version of the mercy rule). From the round of 64 through the semifinals, Levy outscored his competition 48-0.
In the round of 64, he defeated Noah Bolen of Ohio, 11-0. In the round of 32, he defeated Duncan Pinkam of Kansas, again 11-0.
Levy faced his closest contest points-wise in the round of 16, but it was still a shutout victory, this time by fall, ending in a score of 4-0 over Preston Shorter of Arizona.
After that point, Levy continued his streak of 11-0 superiority wins in the quarterfinals and semifinals, defeating Landon Morris of Michigan and Brayden Hill of Kansas, respectively.
In the championship bout, as one would expect, Levy faced his toughest competition yet by the name of Cooper Martinson of Iowa.
Levy scored the first six points of the bout, but Martinson surged back to take two consecutive points—the first points against Levy for the entire bracket. Levy then scored four straight points of his own, growing his lead to 10-2, but a late surge by Martinson with five points cut that down to 10-7.
Levy scored one more point before the end of the first period, but a second period was needed to decide the match.
The young Trojan surged early in the second period to score four points, and ultimately he left with a 15-9 win by points.
This national title follows a very successful GHSA season for Levy with the Trojans, after he went 31-0 on the year and was crowned Carrollton's first ever class 7A wrestling state champion, while also winning the Knockout Classic and a Gorilla Warfare championship, among other accomplishments.
Levy, a rising junior, also plays linebacker for the Trojans' football team and finished last season with 60 total tackles, leading the team in tackles for a loss with 12.5.
