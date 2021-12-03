Levoulia Scott, 91, of Covington, Georgia, died on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.
Celebration of life service will be held on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at 1 p.m. at New Hope of God Church, 1738 Fairview Road in Stockbridge, Georgia. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, 722 Conley Road in Forest Park, Georgia.
Viewing will be on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, from 3-7 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Special Events Center, 5843 Redan Road in Lithonia, Georgia.
There will be no public viewing.
Masks will be required of all that attend thus event.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel; 770-836-0044.
