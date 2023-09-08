LEVELING UP

A process that has been in the works for the past several months was made official on Friday.
The University of West Georgia announced that it will embark on a transformative journey to join NCAA Division I Athletics in the coming year, following a vote by the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia on Friday, according to a press release.
As part of the transition, the UWG Wolves will join the Atlantic Sun Conference, effective July 1, 2024, creating a conference of 12 athletics teams across the southeastern United States.
According to a statement issued by the ASUN, with the introduction of the Wolves, the ASUN maintains an expansive southeastern footprint across seven states (Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina and Tennessee). The ASUN’s reach features nine of the top-80 media markets in the nation and six of the top 50.
ASUN members include Austin Peay (Clarksville, Tenn.), Bellermine University (Lousville, Ky.) Central Arkansas (Conway, Ark.), Eastern Kentucky (Richmond, Ky.) Florida Gulf Coast (Fort Myers, Fla.), Jacksonville University, (Jacksonville Fla.), Kennesaw State (Kennesaw, Ga.) Lipscomb University (Nashville, Tenn.), University of North Alabama (Florence, Ala.), University of North Florida (Jacksonville, Fla.), Queens University (Charlotte, NC), and Stetson University (DeLand, Fla.).
“On behalf of the Atlantic Sun Conference Council of Presidents and our member institutions, it is my pleasure to welcome the University of West Georgia and their student-athletes to the ASUN family,” ASUN Commissioner Jeff Bacon said. “West Georgia has been ready for this move to Division I for a very long time and we are thrilled to provide them with a home in the fastest growing part of the country and access to the ASUN’s 16 million homes. The ASUN has become a destination for young people across the country, and we look forward to watching the Wolves enhance that profile.”
The average enrollment for the ASUN is 6,831 undergraduates with 8,452 total students. UWG enters the fold with 11,914 total students based on fall 2022 enrollment numbers, which ranks fourth in the conference. On the field, the Wolves bring highly-competitive teams that consistently compete for championships while fostering a student-athlete experience built on strength and purpose.
The process began in November of 2022 when the Gulf South was notified of two if its members were leaving the conference. That turned up the heat on the process, which had been slow cooking since 2015.
When the departure announcements were made, UWG president Dr. Brendan Kelly commissioned the feasibility study to move to Division I.
“This move to NCAA Division I marks a turning point for our university, amplifying the impact of collegiate athletics and our student-athletes and igniting a new era of spirited competition,” Kelly said. “Our student-athletes, coaches, and staff are thrilled to come together as a Pack to achieve this transition and are eager to leave an indelible legacy for future generations of Wolves.”
The change to NCAA Division I athletics is expected to yield numerous positive outcomes for UWG, including increased visibility on the national stage, expanded athletic scholarships and enhanced opportunities for student-athlete recruitment. In fact, Tuesday’s official signing event with the ASUN will be broadcast on the national stage, according to Kelly.
“At UWG, we dedicate ourselves to the curation of a first-choice university,” Kelly said. “We have strategically and thoughtfully prepared for this opportunity to take our institution to the next level and become an even more attractive option for well-rounded students interested in our exceptional academic programs at a university that nurtures their ability to become their best future selves.”
Kelly added that the move positions the university to foster lasting connections with alumni, supporters and the broader community, and is in line with the university’s strategic plan’s priorities of relevance, competitiveness and placemaking.
“Transitioning to Division I will not only enhance our athletics programs but also leave a lasting legacy that reinforces our dedication to excellence, unity and fostering a spirit of belonging and connectedness among our entire university community,” said Jason Carmichael, UWG’s director of athletics. “This strategic move represents a defining moment in our athletic program’s history, bolstering our competitiveness on the national stage. We are grateful for the support of our partners, and we look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead.”
UWG currently fields 14 sports (nine women’s sports and five men’s sports) and plans to add men’s indoor track and field and men’s outdoor track and field for the 2024-25 season, along with women’s beach volleyball and women’s stunt, a type of competitive cheerleading. Scholarships will be added to support these additional sports.
As members of the ASUN Conference, UWG Football will compete in the United Athletic Conference (UAC), an alliance between the ASUN and the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) that will provide UWG with access to compete against other NCAA Division I institutions. Membership in the UAC also provides UWG with access to high-level conference opponents at the NCAA Division I Football Championship Series (FCS) level.
UWG already boasts one of Georgia’s largest multi-sports arenas in The Coliseum, offering a home for the university’s basketball and volleyball programs, and a 10,000-seat University Stadium that boasts an electric gameday experience on Saturdays in the fall. The majority of UWG’s other facilities will need few — if any — upgrades as the transition to Division I is made.
“It is important for us to control our own destiny in the changing world of college athletics,” Kelly concluded. “Change for the University of West Georgia was inevitable, and we want to be sure our decision aligns with our overall mission, vision and strategic plan. Elevation to Division I — and a move to the ASUN Conference — creates that opportunity.”
“This is a huge challenge, both competitively and financially,” said Jim Collins, a member of the University of West Georgia Athletic Foundation, and Athletic Hall of Fame Committee Chair. “It is one that we will need the support of the alumni to be successful at it. I hope we get that.”
“I think it’s super exciting for the entire community and the university,” said Matt Skinner, the radio voice of Wolves football. “The administration has taken West Georgia to great heights, and I’m proud to be a part of it.”
