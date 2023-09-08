LEVELING UP

Made official Friday morning, the University of West Georgia will be moving up to NCAA Division-I next year as part of the ASUN Conference. Pictured is fullback Tre Williams.

 File Photo Credit UWG Athletics

A process that has been in the works for the past several months was made official on Friday.

The University of West Georgia announced that it will embark on a transformative journey to join NCAA Division I Athletics in the coming year, following a vote by the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia on Friday, according to a press release.