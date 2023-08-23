”Encourage one another and build each other up.” — 1Thessalonians 5:11.
All around us are people who need encouragement. God will help us help them as we humble ourselves before Him and ask Him to love them through us.
Updated: August 24, 2023 @ 12:43 pm
Someone may need to see this. It took me a long time to understand what it means to forgive someone. I always wondered how I could forgive someone who chose to hurt me. But after a lot of soul searching, I realized that forgiveness isn’t about accepting or excusing their behavior, it’s about letting it go and preventing their behavior from destroying my heart. Don’t slander everybody you disconnect with. Just move on. Assassinating their character does nothing to improve yours.
If God didn’t send Jesus to condemn the world, I doubt He sent you. People will notice the change in your attitude towards them, but won’t notice their behavior that made you change. People need to learn that their actions affect other people. So be careful what you say and do, it’s not always just about you. What’s done is done, what’s gone is gone, one of life’s lesson is always move on.
I tried to care what people thought about me until I tried to pay my bills with their opinions. Trust is built on telling the truth, not telling people what they want to hear. Become a master at not caring about things you cannot change. If they hurt you or cause you too much pain, forgive them. Even if they aren’t asking for it, still forgive them. Do it for you because you deserve peace.
If you knew what was said in your absence, you would stop smiling with a lot of people. Too many think the grass is greener somewhere else, but the grass is green wherever you water it.
Be willing to walk alone. Many who started with you won’t end with you. One thing you have to understand, if it was really meant to be, it would have been, nothing more or nothing less.
Remember this if you have been hurt: I don’t hate you, although I should, but I don’t. But I am grateful for what you did. It made me stronger, healthier, and happier. It made me appreciate the people who are still here. Thank you. Because of you, I know the difference between what I deserve and what I don’t, between what I want and what I don’t need, and between who to love and who to let go.
No one knows when, or how, or even why, but the right people always find you when you need them the most, and they always appear when you least expect them. Understand love is love no matter where it comes from. Keep your heart open, the right person will find you, and at the right moment. One day it will happen, and you won’t have to lose yourself in the process. You won’t have to feel like you are risking your heart, or your feelings. One day, someone will fall in love with you, and you won’t have to convince the to stay. Stay positive and focused. True love will come. Blessings.
