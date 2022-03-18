The Friends of Neva Lomason Library's recent Brown Bag Sale was a huge success! Many thanks to the Times-Georgian and other media outlets for publicizing the sale, and also to our wonderful volunteers and shoppers. In just three-and-a-half days, we brought in over $1,000, which goes directly to support our library. We are also very grateful to Tanner Grocery for providing the bags and to all our friends who bring us their gently used books.
Look for another Brown Bag Sale this summer, and in the meantime, please come by the Barker Book House next door to the library for great bargains six days a week.
Thank you,
Friends of the Library
Board of Directors
