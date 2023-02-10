This week, in sequential editions of the Times-Georgian, there were articles about State and Federal representatives proposals in their respective bodies. One concerned the change of designation rules for independent contractor vs employee, the other was concerning barring local government from enacting restrictions on construction in their jurisdiction. Each of these proposals were noted to have enthusiastic support.
The wider group of those represented needs to be very aware and concerned about these proposals and why they might be strongly supported.
The proposal to reduce the constraints governing classification of employee vs. independent contractor is especially dangerous to a wide group of people. These rules, by the IRS, are few and very logical: Does the employer set a time for performance of duties? Does the employer designate the site of performance? Along with like tests.
Given the move to off-site, work-from-home scenarios these questions seem quite benign but they are impactful. The old "rule of thumb" is that an employee costs the employer half of the hourly rate in benefits like Workman's Compensation, half of payment into Social Security and insurance among others less impactful like break areas, restrooms, comfortable workplaces. Will this benefit level be replaced with cash if an employee is reclassified as a contractor?
Having personally had this move made on me, I can attest it to be impactful and the option open was "take it or leave it."
The other proposal, to further restrict the ability of local government to govern their constituents by a remote authority is just nonsense.
Both of these proposals are very beneficial to a small segment of the population, unfortunately a segment that supplies a great amount of "support" to politicians.
Please make our politicians aware, these ideas are narrowly focused and not good for the majority of citizens.
