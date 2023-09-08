School property tax too high
Dear Editor
School property tax too high
Dear Editor
The school property tax to people over 60 should be dropped or cancelled. I know we have Homestead Exemption for homeowners for school tax which is about 80-90% of property tax. Taxes are too high. The ones that are spending the money in the county need to be more conservative and be aware of and know what people on fixed incomes have to deal with. For sure people over 60 should not have to pay school tax.
Many do not homestead exemption that own a piece of property or home to rent for extra income. It is the most unfair, and there is no choice on our part because we are older people with no say so. Some caring legislator should introduce a bill for vote for all people over 60 to opt out of school property tax. It is the most unfair tax there is with no choice for us except to pay it. Taxes and cost of living just keep going. Help, Help, Help — I have been a county resident all my life and at 80, I think its time something be done about it. I also pay $10,000 property tax on storage buildings — $8000 of that being school tax.
Thank you for your attention and consideration in this matter
Sincerely, Roy Garrett
